Bylund, Merrill

RUPERT—Merrill Creed Bylund, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 4, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was 81 years old. He was born Dec. 5, 1941, THE son of Henry Creed and Ila Faye Law Bylund in Payson, Utah.

He married Cecil Bybee from Grantsville, Utah, Dec. 19, 1960. With her, they had five children, Tina (Robert) Miller, Launi (Clay) Rasmussen, Leisa Faye (who died in infancy), Shelly (David) Perkes, and Mike (Debby) Bylund. Sadly, Cecil passed away Oct. 28, 1996. He later met and married June Ann Catmull of Rupert, on May 8, 1997. They were the love of each other’s lives, they healed each other’s broken hearts and built a life of eternal happiness. With his marriage to June, his family grew by five more children, Gary (Kim) Tyler, Robin Johnson, Michelle (Jamie) Gilchrist, Brent (Hailey) Tyler, and Vicki (Rich) Parkin. He consistently stated, “I don’t do step this or step that. I have 9 children.” He demonstrated his love for all of them. They were his.

He proudly served as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps where he received the Good Conduct Medal. After serving his country, he spent the majority of his career in the sales industry. Following his retirement, he worked as a substitute teacher for Cassia School District and loved working at the Cassia Regional Technical Center.

He had a special connection to all the beauties of nature and spent as much time as he could in the mountains and desert with his wife, family and friends. He enjoyed the splendor of the sunrises and sunsets. He was an avid outdoorsman having a love for hunting, fishing, archery and camping/4-wheeling. As a young child, he raised and trained hawks, and later raised exotic birds and deer. He was an amazing craftsman, with talents for knife making, taxidermy, scrolled eggs and wood carvings. He had a beautiful singing voice, played guitar and occasionally wrote his own songs. He was particularly adept at sharing his talents and teaching others.

He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a mission with his wife at the Bishop’s Storehouse in Burley, and then as a temple worker in the Twin Falls Idaho Temple. He had a strong love for and testimony of the Savior. We know he had a joyous reunion with many loved ones who were anxiously waiting for him.

Through his unselfish love he was the perfect example of husband and father. He lived his life with a sense of humor, a contagious smile, integrity and passion. He taught us to work hard, play hard and, most of all, enjoy life! All who knew Merrill were richly blessed by his influence, friendship and most of all his love.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Cecil; a daughter, Leisa Faye Bylund; his father and mother-in-law, Robert Kenyon and Anna Catmull; as well as two brothers-in-law, Michael Reed and John Henry Catmull.

He is survived by his wife, June; nine children; one brother, Max (Laura) Bylund; two sisters, Maureen Bylund and Marilyn (Carla) Sanders-Phillapenis; as well as 25 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren – all of which filled his life with so much joy!

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends may call one hour prior to the service. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery.

