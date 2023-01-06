Heath Clark puts on a show at his annual country gala

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Saturday night at 360 Main Event Center in Twin Falls marked the annual New Years Eve Country Gala with Heath Clark.

There you can find an open bar and a prime rib dinner with mashed potatoes and brussels sprouts.

The night consisted of a magic show, followed by a Heath Clark Band performance.

The last two years his events were canceled due to Covid, so he’s happy to finally be able to host this year.

He says it’s places like 360 and people like Ben from Bulls Eye Barbeque and Shane Klass from Music Monkey, who provide opportunities like these that he can give back.

“They give so much to me all throughout the year to give me and my band a place to play a venue to play at, they provide food for us, they provide sound, they provide lighting, they provide all of those things that people can come out and enjoy our shows,” Clark explained. “And so this is the one way that we can give back to the community and what better night to do this than here on New Years Eve,” said Clark.

Clark is going to be dropping a new album the first part of the New Year. He is on Facebook and Instagram.

