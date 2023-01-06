Leeuwen, Tina Van

RIVERSIDE, CA—Tina L. Van Leeuwen, 56, joined many loved ones in Heaven on November 29, 2022.

Tina was born in Riverside, California and grew up in the San Jacinto Mountains. After moving to Twin Falls, Idaho as a teenager; she met the love of her life, Kirk. They married November 19, 1983, and were blessed with 3 children. Tina’s greatest love was her family. She worked as a Court Clerk for Twin Falls County for over 20 years and proudly served as a 1st responder EMT with the Filer QRU before retiring.

Tina is survived by her husband of 39 years, Kirk Van Leeuwen; her 3 children, Sara Hood, Lindsay (Michael) Brasier, and Quintin Van Leeuwen; her 5 grandchildren: Dalton, Kiana, Christopher, Zaedyn, and Jaxsyn; her sister, Debra (Jerry) Stinnett; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

Tina is preceded in death by her parents Sterling and Dianne Clark; her son-in-law Timothy Hood; and many others she loved.

A Celebration of Tina’s Life will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Filer Fire Department at 100 US-30, Filer, Idaho from 2:00 – 5:00 pm.

