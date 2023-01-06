RSV cases down, but influenza still a major issue

RSV is down in the Magic Valley by 25% compared to the beginning of December.
By Kristine Zand
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:33 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On the other hand, Brianna Bodily, the Public Information Officer for the South Central Public Health District says influenza cases are very high, and we haven’t even hit our season’s peak yet.

An increased number of people are being hospitalized.

Bodily urges if you’re sick, wear a mask, don’t kiss the hands and feet of children under three, try not to touch your face, and wash your hands before eating.

“So you can prevent three diseases by taking simple steps in your household things like washing your hands, covering your cough, staying away from people who are sick or staying home when you’re sick.” She also added, “making sure that you’re cleaning your surfaces regularly especially those commonly touched surfaces.”

Bodily says people at most risk are those who are obese, those who are not sleeping enough, and those not eating a healthy diet.

Pregnant women are at risk and those fighting cancer. Bodily predicts it’ll end in the spring when people start going out again.

