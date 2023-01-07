Governor Brad Little sworn in for a second term at the 2023 inauguration

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The newest Idaho lawmakers were on the steps of the Boise Capitol Friday afternoon, pledging their service to the state of Idaho at the 2023 inauguration ceremony.

At the top of the bill was Governor Brad Little, sworn in for his second term.

“In my second term, I will lead with integrity, civility, humility, always putting Idaho first,” said Governor Little in his term-opening address. God bless Idaho, God bless America, God bless our children and grandchildren and Idaho’s future. Thank you.”

As he launches into his second term as Governor, Brad Little will have a new right hand.

The Magic Valley’s very own Scott Bedke will head from the top seat in the House, across the hall to lead the Senate as the new Lieutenant Governor.

Among his top priorities: securing Idaho’s educational path.

“There’s not one person, there’s not one parent or one grandparent that doesn’t want their kids to get a very good education,” Lieutenant Governor Bedke said. “That’s what this administration is going to be about.”

Joining Bedke and Little in that mission, Oakley’s Debbie Durham Critchfield, the newest Superintendent of Public Instruction.

She promises to be hands-on in her approach to her new office.

“It’s getting out and it’s going into schools and talking to teachers, it’s talking to parents,” Superintendent Critchfield said. “I get energized by that, anytime I do a visit or a tour or someone says, ‘hey, we’ve got something really amazing we want you to check out,’ then I go and I’m like, ‘yep, this is why I did this, this is why I ran for this,’ and I’m just so excited.”

Both Critchfield and Bedke tell me they come into their new positions with the lessons they learned in the Magic Valley.

“I think about the work ethic, honesty, community and the relationships that people have,” said Critchfield said.

“We have a saying at the ranch, pack a lunch and bring your flashlight because we’re going to be out until the job is done,” Bedke said.

Also sworn in on Friday; Secretary of State Phil McGrane, Attorney General Raul Labrador, Treasurer Julie Ellsworth and Controller Brandon Wolfe.

Now that the ceremony is behind us, the real work begins. The first session of the 67th legislature begins at noon on Monday, followed by Governor Little’s State of the State address.

