St. Luke’s and MV Paramedics raise awareness on cardiac arrest

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The image of medical staff rushing to revive NFL player Damar Hamlin as he went into cardiac arrest on the field of a game in progress is still on many people’s minds. Hamlin was fortunate because medical staff was nearby. In response to the incident, the Magic Valley Paramedics discussed how quickly trained medical professionals need to respond to someone in cardiac arrest, and what the community can do before paramedics arrive on scene.

The Magic Valley Paramedics respond to about 13,000 calls a year, roughly 7% of those are for cardiac arrest. Paramedic James Rhom said it is the Magic Valley Paramedics and other emergency responders goal to respond to someone suffering from cardiac arrest within four minutes. Cardiac arrest is when the heart stops beating. It is most commonly associated with people who are over 50 years of age. However, people across the world just saw it can even happen to someone in the prime of their life with Hamlin.

“It can be caused by trauma. It can be caused by an inclusion in the vessel of the heart. It can be caused by a dysfunction of the musculature or other neuro functions in the heart,” Rhom said.

With only minutes to respond, Rhom said administering CPR and defibrillation early is essential, as roughly 60% of people who go into cardiac arrest make it to the hospital with a pulse, and only 6% make it out of the hospital healthy.

“The longer they go without CPr or defibrillation the higher likelihood you have of deficits,” said Rhom. “Those may be neuro or cognitive. They may be physical deficits. They may have issues with their hearts.”

Additionally, Rhom said ambulances are mini hospitals where trained paramedics have everything they need to resuscitate someone in cardiac arrest, but before they arrive the public can help. People on scene with someone suffering from cardiac arrest can start CPR, call 911 and get an AED.

“The automated external defibrillator (AED) which will walk you(someone on scene) through the process of shocking the heart to put back into a usable rhythm,” Rhom said.

The St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation has an automated external defibrillator fund. To date, the foundation has provided 68 AEDs to communities and nonprofits in the Magic Valley area, so they have better access to cardiac arrest care.

