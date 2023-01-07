Twin Falls beats crosstown rival Canyon Ridge comfortably, Friday’s basketball scores

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls got out to an early lead and kept it in Friday night’s win over Canyon Ridge.

Twin Falls 60, Canyon Ridge 46

Both Riverhawk and Bruin fans packed the Twin Falls High School gym for the matchup.

OTHER BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES

Valley 55, Gooding 37

GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES

Minico 55, Burley 37

