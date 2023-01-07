Twin Falls beats crosstown rival Canyon Ridge comfortably, Friday’s basketball scores

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls got out to an early lead and kept it in Friday night’s win over Canyon Ridge.

Twin Falls 60, Canyon Ridge 46

Both Riverhawk and Bruin fans packed the Twin Falls High School gym for the matchup.

Ready for a crosstown rivalry!

Twin Falls hosting Canyon Ridge!Highlights at 10 on @KMVTNews #idpreps pic.twitter.com/vSxxpm9Wvz — Jack Schemmel (@Jack_Schemmel27) January 7, 2023

OTHER BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES

Valley 55, Gooding 37

GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES

Minico 55, Burley 37

