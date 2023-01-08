Idaho Conservative State Senators to Host School Choice Townhall Meeting

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2020, file photo, the Idaho Senate debates a bill, at the Statehouse in...
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2020, file photo, the Idaho Senate(Keith Ridler | AP)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —BOISE, Idaho - Idaho residents are invited to attend a townhall meeting on education freedom in Idaho, featuring conservative state senators Tammy Nichols, Ben Toews, Brian Lenney, Scott Herndon, and Cindy Carlson, on Thursday January 12, 2023.

The event will provide an opportunity for community members, including parents, to learn more about the education freedom bill in Idaho and have their questions answered by the senators. The discussion will focus on the benefits of Education Savings Accounts, including increased options for students and families and the potential for improved academic outcomes statewide.

“This is 100% about empowering parents and trusting them to make the right educational decisions for their own children,” said Senator Brian Lenney of District 13 in Nampa. “This townhall meeting is an opportunity for us to hear from the community and share what we believe is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to give Idaho families the educational freedom they deserve.”

The townhall meeting is free and open to the public. It will take place from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm at The Idaho State Capitol in the Lincoln Auditorium.

Refreshments will be provided. For more information about the event or to RSVP, please contact Senator Brian Lenney at blenney@senate.idaho.gov.

