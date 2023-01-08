Pedestrian hit on I-84

On Saturday at 12:11 PM police responded to a collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian...
By CBS 2 News staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Boise, ID (CBS2) — On Saturday at 12:11 PM police responded to a collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian on I-84 at Eagle road.

Idaho State Police are investigating the incident where a 32- year- old male from Meridian, Idaho was running on I-84 and was struck by a 2008 Buick Enclave driven by a 77-year-old male from Meridian, ID. The pedestrian was then struck by a 2019 Freightliner driven by a 66- year-old male from Caldwell, ID. The pedestrian died from his injuries at the scene.

Officers closed down the road was closed for two and a half hours. The road is back open at this time.

