Studio G in Twin Falls hosts open house with free sample workouts to help jumpstart new year’s resolutions

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As many of us dive into our new year’s resolutions, one local business is doing its part to help jump-start your journey, and the best part, it was all free.

Studio G in downtown Twin Falls hosted an open house on Saturday, offering previews for each unique class they offer throughout the week.

The day’s goal is to grow its space, which offers classes designed to fit a wide array of health and fitness goals.

Those who frequent the workout studio know they work with you to meet your needs.

“All the trainers, they work out with you,” says Shon White. “I just had a knee replacement, so they modify things for me. Men or women can come, which is really cool, it’s not just a women’s gym and they’re just awesome.”

Studio G has been in Twin Falls for nearly a decade. They offer classes seven days a week with lessons starting as early as 5:30 a.m.

