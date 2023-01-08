Supreme Court Will End Emergency Order, Continue Remote Proceedings

(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Supreme Court’s current COVID-19 emergency order will be rescinded as of April 1, 2023, the Court ordered today.

Current measures governing remote court proceedings will continue, however, while the Court assesses potential long-term changes to court rules on the topic.

These changes were announced in two orders now posted on the Court’s website.

Since 2020, the Court has issued a series of emergency orders to ensure Idaho’s courts remain open to anyone wishing to bring or defend a claim, while protecting the health and safety of court participants and staff. Today’s orders will rescind the most recent such emergency order, which was released in February 2022.

The process to determine long-term rules on remote court proceedings “is expected to take some time,” the Court noted in today’s orders. Development of any proposed rule changes will include a chance for public comment.

