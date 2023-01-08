Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney announces 2023 Drug Free Student Scholarship

File
File(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 1:04 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls County Prosecuting attorney Grant Loebs is accepting applications for his office’s Drug-Free Scholarship. The scholarship is open to Twin Falls County Graduating high school seniors. The application, among other requirements, requires an essay on the topic, “What can be done to reduce the use and sale of illegal drugs in Twin Falls County?”

Based on an oral presentation and on the essays and applications of the finalists, a full tuition scholarship will be awarded for the upcoming 2023-2024 academic year to the College of Southern Idaho. The 2nd and 3rd place finalists will each receive a one semester tuition scholarship to CSI.

Applications are available at any Twin Falls County high school and at the Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The deadline for submission of completed applications is March1, 2023.

