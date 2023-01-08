You could get a free flight if you adopt a kitten

An airline is offering vouchers for free flights to those who adopt kittens.
An airline is offering vouchers for free flights to those who adopt kittens.(The Animal Foundation)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 11:55 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(CNN) – Future pet owners looking to adopt a kitten can now do so and get a free flight.

Frontier Airlines is offering free flight vouchers to people who adopt one of three kittens from the Las Vegas Animal Foundation.

If an adopter steps up to take home “Delta” or “Spirit,” they’ll get two vouchers worth $250 a piece, totalling $500 “per pet parent.”

The person who adopts the kitten named “Frontier” will get four flight vouchers, totalling $1,000.

The vouchers are good to use through the end of 2023.

The Las Vegas-based nonprofit said the three kittens arrived at its facility near the end of December. They were only around a couple of weeks old.

The kittens will be adoption-ready once they hit six weeks old and weigh at least one and a half pounds.

Frontier Airlines said it was “delighted” the nonprofit gave one of the kittens its moniker.

The airline also said it’s thrilled to offer the extra incentive to help get the kittens adopted.

