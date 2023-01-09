1st Cars and Coffee event of the year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Sunday was the first cars and coffee event of the year, in Twin Falls.

Despite the cold temperatures, people came together and showed off their cars while having coffee. The event took place at the Coram Deo Coffee parking lot.

70 cars came and showed off their looks. Southwest idaho car scene hosted the event. It was Mark Walton’s idea. Walton said he wanted to get people out of the house.

“To get people out and about it’s kinda rough during winter time when everyone’s cooped up in the house so just kinda figured I’d get some people together and see what we can do,” said Walton.

Walton said he hopes to make this a regular event. Permitting the weather, it will be held once a month.

