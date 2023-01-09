Boise man dies in Jerome County following single vehicle roll-over

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Monday, at approximately 9:54 a.m. on I-84 in Jerome County.

A 43-year-old male, from Boise, was driving a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck eastbound on I-84. The truck went off the roadway, jackknifed, and rolled.

The driver was wearing a seat belt and succumbed to injuries on scene. The name of that driver has not been released at this time.

This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

