Boise man dies in Jerome County following single vehicle roll-over

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:14 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Monday, at approximately 9:54 a.m. on I-84 in Jerome County.

A 43-year-old male, from Boise, was driving a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck eastbound on I-84. The truck went off the roadway, jackknifed, and rolled.

The driver was wearing a seat belt and succumbed to injuries on scene. The name of that driver has not been released at this time.

This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

