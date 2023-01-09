CSI hosts high-profile transfer candidate

Walker Timme, a 6′7″ big man out of Texas was on his official visit to CSI
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 10:04 PM MST
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In attendance at Saturday’s Golden Eagles rout of Colorado Northwestern was a high-profile transfer candidate.

Timme, who sat out his freshman year at McNeese State with an injury, was a star at JJ Pearce High School in Texas where he averaged 18 points and 8 rebounds a game as a senior.

Now healthy, he is excited about a chance to develop under a coach like Jeff Reinert, a pretty good big man in his own right back at Gonzaga.

“I really like coach and his vision, what he has to say and how he can develop and use me,” said Timme, “Obviously, their track record is second-to-none so it’s going to be a really good opportunity.”

