Fit and Well Idaho: Volunteering at St. Luke’s

(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:24 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s of the Magic Valley is looking for more volunteers.

For a while during the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers were put on hold at St. Luke’s, but now, they are back in action again and they are looking for more people to join their team.

A volunteer at St. Luke’s could work in the gift shop, at the information desk, in the different waiting rooms or the cancer institute.

Both St. Luke’s in Twin Falls and Jerome have openings for volunteers, and the volunteer coordinator says that often the person volunteering gets more out of the experience than the patients.

“Some of those folks going through treatment are the bravest I’ve ever seen and they are the most upbeat, it makes you feel good, it makes you feel good for what you have, as well as the fact that you can help somebody else is a wonderful feeling,” said Kim Patterson, the volunteer manager.

Volunteering has also be proven to keep people healthier and happier as well as gives people a purpose.

Anyone over the age of 18 can be a volunteer at St. Luke’s.

For more information visit this website.

