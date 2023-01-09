New Daycare opening in Twin Falls this month

By Kristine Zand
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 5:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —There’s a new daycare opening in Twin Falls and Saturday was their open house.

Hives Learning Center administrator Debri Humbach said they’ve been trying to open for a few months now, but have had some setbacks.

The Hive Learning Center is set to open January 16th. Saturday’s open house, was so that residents could meet the staff, and get parents and kids acquainted before opening.

With concerns about RSV across Idaho, Humbach says they have a strict cleaning policy, so kids don’t get sick. Everything is brand new and they have cameras set up in the facility if parents have questions.

Humbach said your kids will be in great hands with their experienced teachers.

We have a teacher that’s a certified Kindergarten teacher all the way up to 3rd grade that is our preschool teacher and she’s made a fantastic curriculum for the kids we have a baby room full of cribs with fantastic teachers we all have been working in childcare for years I’ve been going on 6 years now,” says Humbach.

Prices are based on age and if your child is potty trained. There is also state funding available for those who qualify.

