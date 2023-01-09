North Canyon Medical Center gets creative to make chapel project a reality.

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — North Canyon Medical Center began the process of building a chapel at their Gooding location in 2019, but a lot has happened over the past 3 years.

When they began the process, they were told a chapel would cost $180,000.

They began fundraising and getting the word out right before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Over the past few years, the economy and inflation has now tripled that price that they got from the original contractor.

So they had to get creative in order to still be able to accomplish this project.

“We were fortunate enough to find a contractor from Twin that will already be in Gooding this spring doing some other construction projects, so they’ve taken on our chapel for a much lower price of 305,000,” said Shellie Amundson, the North Canyon Medical Center community relations director.

She says they have $70,000 left to raise before construction can begin in March.

The project will hopefully be completed by the fall.

