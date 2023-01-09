Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Webb Lanscaping

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Fifty years ago, when Doug Webb found himself in Southern Idaho, he had no intention of building one of the area’s largest nurseries.

“Came into the Wood River Valley to ski and he never left,” says Jennifer Nauman, Twin Falls Garden Center Manager.

After Webb decided to stick around the area, he bought one lawn mower to begin mowing lawns for cash.

That, mixed with a little determination, grew into what Webb Landscaping is today.

“We have three locations; we have our main location out of Bellevue, Idaho, we have our store and construction/maintenance division in Ketchum and we have our location in Twin Falls,” Nauman says.

Here in Twin Falls, Webb Landscaping provides homeowners and prospective gardeners with everything they need to have a successful lawn and garden.

“We sell trees, shrubs, flowers, we do production in our greenhouse, which we have plants coming in 2 weeks, so that will start off here soon,” Nauman says. “We also have a landscape and maintenance division.”

The nursery business may not appear as busy in the cold months of the Idaho winter, but, behind the scenes, Webb nurseries is still staying very active.

“We’re ordering all our plants, we’re getting our equipment ready to go out on jobs, we’re designing,” Nauman says.

Since 1972, Webb Landscaping has continued to learn how to best serve Southern Idaho and their team is prepared to give Idahoans what they need to succeed.

“Everybody that works at Webb is very passionate about plants,” says Nauman, “so we would help them pick out what the right material is for our area.”

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.