Southern Idaho native Taycee Harper’s game continues to grow at CSI

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho has seen vast success on the hardwood so far this season, with both teams ranked high in the national rankings. But for one player, the success has been years in the making.

Taycee Harper, the former Minico Spartan has battled to be where she is in 2023, and her play on the court is improving as the year goes on.

After injury derailed much of her senior season in high school, Harper parleyed great state tournament run into an offer from Western Colorado University.

There she was bitten by the injury bug as well. But since coming into the fold at CSI she has seen her health improve and her role expand, and she lets the joy she plays with show on the court.

“I think it’s just kind of my personality,” says Harper. “I just love to play basketball, you know, I’ve had a rough first couple of years, I tore my ACL, didn’t get to play, red-shirted, then COVID came. So, just being able to play a normal season is fun, something special that I don’t take for granted.”

On Saturday Harper showed a peek at what she could bring to a CSI squad that is seventh in the nation. She dropped in 9 points 2 rebounds and 3 assists in a well-rounded performance.

“She could have stayed where she was and been a star, but she wanted to come here and challenge herself,” said Head Coach Randy Rogers. “We’re going to need her down the road and if today’s game is indicative of what she could do for us I could see her getting more and more minutes as the season goes on.”

Harper and the golden eagles are headed back out on the road to take on USU Eastern on Wednesday before returning to ICCU Court on Saturday to take on College of Southern Nevada.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.