Two people sent to the hospital after Saturday stabbing

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A community in Twin Falls is asking questions, as a stabbing was reported at the 600th block of sparks street in Twin Falls Saturday at approximately 2:37 pm, according to the Twin Falls Police Department.

An official with the Police Department said, one male and one female were stabbed in the incidents and transported Magic Valley Paramedics to a nearby hospital.

Another, a female was taken into custody by officers. The Twin Falls Fire Department also responded to the incident.

The police department said there is no threat to the area, and this is an ongoing invention. They have not reported at this time on what led to the altercation.

