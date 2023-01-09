Twin Falls County holds swearing in ceremony for elected officials

One of the commissioners goals the next couple of years is worker retention.
Twin Falls County holds swearing in ceremony for elected officials
Twin Falls County holds swearing in ceremony for elected officials(KMVT-NEWS)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls County is going to be seeing some new leadership the next couple of years, as the county held a swearing in ceremony for elected officials Monday morning.

County residents saw some familiar faces, with Becky Peterson as Treasurer, Kristina Glascock as County Clerk, Gene Turley as Coroner, and Bradford Wills as the Assessor. Commissioners Don Hall and Jack Johnson also took their Oaths of Office.

The commissioners voted to make Hall the new Chairman of the Board, and commissioner Brent Reinke the Vice Chair.

Hall says the last two years have been arduous one with COVID and inflation. But he says one of the commissioners goals the next couple of years is worker retention.

“We are running probably on average 5% to 8% down at any given time. Up to 10% at times, it just depends on which department. There have been a couple of departments in the last few years to really recruit and retain employees. So, we are taking a look at that,” said Commissioner Don Hall.

Other counties around the Magic and Wood River had swearing in ceremonies on Monday for elected officials, including Blaine County.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students are seen with their hands up after being escorted out of Minico High School.
Possible threat at Minico High School leads to arrest off-campus
Sparks street
Two people sent to the hospital after Saturday stabbing
América Viviana
St. Luke’s Magic Valley celebrates its first baby of 2023
On Saturday at 12:11 PM police responded to a collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian...
Pedestrian hit on I-84
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say

Latest News

Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Monday, at...
Boise man dies in Jerome County following single vehicle roll-over
UPDATE: New details released following weekend knife attack in Twin Falls
UPDATE: New details released following weekend knife attack in Twin Falls
North Canyon Medical Center gets creative to make chapel project a reality.
North Canyon Medical Center gets creative to make chapel project a reality
Fit and Well Idaho: Volunteering at St. Luke’s
Fit and Well Idaho: Volunteering at St. Luke’s