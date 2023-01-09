Twin Falls County holds swearing in ceremony for elected officials

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls County is going to be seeing some new leadership the next couple of years, as the county held a swearing in ceremony for elected officials Monday morning.

County residents saw some familiar faces, with Becky Peterson as Treasurer, Kristina Glascock as County Clerk, Gene Turley as Coroner, and Bradford Wills as the Assessor. Commissioners Don Hall and Jack Johnson also took their Oaths of Office.

The commissioners voted to make Hall the new Chairman of the Board, and commissioner Brent Reinke the Vice Chair.

Hall says the last two years have been arduous one with COVID and inflation. But he says one of the commissioners goals the next couple of years is worker retention.

“We are running probably on average 5% to 8% down at any given time. Up to 10% at times, it just depends on which department. There have been a couple of departments in the last few years to really recruit and retain employees. So, we are taking a look at that,” said Commissioner Don Hall.

Other counties around the Magic and Wood River had swearing in ceremonies on Monday for elected officials, including Blaine County.

