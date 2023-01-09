UPDATE: New details released following weekend knife attack in Twin Falls

Both victims said Ms. Herrera had cut them while they were in their vehicle.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:05 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We have new details about a weekend stabbing in Twin Falls.

Court records allege Twin Falls resident Helena Herrera stabbed her ex-husband Christopher Herrera and a woman by the name of Desiree Prieto.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon in the 600 block of Sparks Street North, in Twin Falls.

The 42-year-old (Herrera) told police that there was an incident Friday in which Christopher took custody of their children and it led to her being upset.

She allegedly grabbed a knife, went outside to her ex-husband’s car and stabbed him and Prieto.

Herrera had lacerations to his neck and back. Prieto had laceration on her left arm.

Both Mr. Herrera and Ms. Prieto were transported to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital for treatment.

Herrera was detained and later transported to the Twin Falls Police Department.

Helena Helena faces two counts of felony aggravated battery and one count of burglary.

She has a preliminary hearing set for January 20th.

-- Original Story --

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A community in Twin Falls is asking questions, as a stabbing was reported at the 600th block of Sparks Street in Twin Falls Saturday at approximately 2:37 pm, according to the Twin Falls Police Department.

An official with the Police Department said, one male and one female were stabbed in the incident and transported Magic Valley Paramedics to a nearby hospital. Another, a female was taken into custody by officers.

The Twin Falls Fire Department also responded to the incident.

The police department said there is no threat to the area, and this is an ongoing investigation.

They have not reported at this time on what led to the altercation.

