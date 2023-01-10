Amazon worker accused of fatally shooting pregnant woman

LAKEVILLE, Minn. (KARE) - An Amazon worker is charged with manslaughter after police say he shot a pregnant woman to death outside a company warehouse in Minnesota.

A worker at an Amazon fulfillment center in Lakeville, a suburb of Minneapolis, called 911 Sunday evening during a shift change to report a shooting in the parking lot.

When police arrived, they found 31-year-old Kyla O’Neal, who was pregnant and nearly full term, in a car with a gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital but didn’t survive.

Donte Raphael McCray, a 32-year-old worker at an Amazon warehouse, is charged with second-degree manslaughter in relation to the death of 31-year-old Kyla O’Neal. (Source: Dakota County Jail)

“When we have a situation where a pregnant female has been critically injured, it just adds another whole layer of stress and emotion to that call because now, we’ve got another human being we’re trying to save as well,” said Police Cmdr. William Gerl.

Doctors were able to deliver O’Neal’s baby, her fourth child. The baby is living, but its condition is otherwise unknown.

“Obviously, we’re all hoping the baby is doing well and is able to survive and thrive, and that will be a miracle and great news if that happens,” Gerl said.

Donte Raphael McCray, a 32-year-old worker at the Amazon warehouse, was arrested in relation to the case, according to Gerl. Police say he was seen with O’Neal, and court records indicate the suspect and victim had a young child together.

McCray is facing charges of second-degree manslaughter. His criminal record shows a judge ordered in May that he not possess any firearms because of a criminal conviction. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.