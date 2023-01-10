CSI men stay at No. 1 in media poll, No. 2 in National NJCAA poll
The College of Idaho men are ranked No. 1 this week as well
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI men’s basketball team is once again the No. 1 team in the nation.
The JUCO Advocate media poll has CSI as the top-ranked team, while the NJCAA National Poll has the 19-0 Golden Eagles at No. 2.
The CSI women’s basketball team (17-2) comes in at No. 7 in this week’s NJCAA poll.
Both teams will play at Utah State-Eastern Wednesday before returning home Saturday to host the College of Southern Nevada.
Up in Caldwell, the College of Idaho is also receiving a No. 1 ranking. The Yotes have won 14 games in a row after losing their season opener and grab the top spot in NAIA Hoops Report Media Poll.
Over in Pocatello, the Idaho State basketball teams are making history.
Both Bengal squads have combined for a 6-0 start in conference play for the first time ever.
The men put their 3-0 conference record to the test Thursday at Montana State at 7 p.m. The women host Montana State at the same time on Thursday.
Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.