Former Gooding lineman Andrew Carter wins NAIA Rimington award

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:39 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Carroll College lineman and former Gooding Senator Andrew Carter is once again getting national recognition.

Carter, after only being named a second-team All-American, earned the NAIA Rimington Award. The Rimington award is given to the best center at each level of college football.

“It was pretty awesome to win the award, I didn’t think I was going to get it this year because I was second-team All-American in the polls, but I was sleeping actually that day, and my sister Remington woke me up, and she was like, “hey you just won an award,’ and I was like, ‘really, what award was it’ and she told me, so it came as a surprise to me.”

Carter is a redshirt junior and will graduate this upcoming semester.

He will attend the University of Montana’s pro day and get feedback. From there, he will decide if he wants to return to Carroll College for his last year of eligibility or pursue his dream of professional football.

