Gibbs, Bernard Clifford

RUPERT—Bernard Clifford Gibbs, an 89-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital.

He was born on August 31, 1933, in Prairie Du Chien, Wisconsin. He is survived by his loving and supportive wife, Judy Gibbs; his sons, Eric (Sandy) Gibbs and Jason Gibbs; his daughter, Ellen (Keith)Austin; his grandchildren, Kenneth, Kaylen, Patrick, and Teddy; his great-grandchildren, Ketim, Claire, and Colden; and his former wife, Theresa. Bernie is now with his parents, Frank and Dellas Gibbs; and his brother, Ivan.

Bernie lived a full life on his own terms. His lifelong love for fishing began when he was a child growing up on the shores of the Mississippi River, where he landed large catfish and regaled his loved ones with the stories to prove it.

As a young man, Bernie joined the United States Air Force, where he supported his beloved country during the Korean conflict, and found himself stationed in various locations, including Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California. There, his love for fishing expanded as he discovered the striped bass and sturgeon of the California Delta.

During his time in the Air Force, he met and married Theresa Baldetta, which lead to the adoption of Eric in 1966 and Jason in 1969. During this time Bernie began commercial fishing in Alaska with John Baldetta (Theresa’s dad), with whom he enjoyed a close relationship, and continued to fish the Delta until he moved to Idaho in 2002. Bernie and Theresa would divorce in the 1980s.

Bernie’s other lifelong interests – basketball, cars, and woodworking – would continue throughout his life, including watching and attending Sacramento Kings games (yearly manta “This will be the Kings year!”), completely restoring in 2018-19 the 1957 Chevy Bel Air that he owned for almost 60 years, and expanding his woodworking interests from building furniture and cabinets to wood carving and picture framing.

In the 1990s Bernie began dating and would marry Judy Iturbide, beginning a special relationship that would last until his death. Bernie and Judy shared a love of family and fishing, with Judy introducing him to what became another interest, horses. The two raised and showed Quarter and Paint horses that eventually lead to qualifying for the World Paint Show in Texas. Bernie and Judy would eventually move to Rupert, Idaho, bringing them closer to Ellen and her family, adding a loving daughter to Bernie’s life.

While in Idaho, he continued his interests and was the head of the family successfully working to blend his family in California with his family in Idaho.

Notwithstanding Bernie’s varied interests, family mattered most to him, whether traveling with Judy, spending time with Ellen, doing projects with Keith, or visiting and attending Kings games with Eric, Jason, and Sandy. Bernie was the family’s foundation, doing whatever hard work was necessary to improve their lives. His contributions to his family are irreplaceable. He is deeply loved and will always be missed.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 20, 2023, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, January 19, and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.