Gomez, Marcelino V.

BURLEY—Marcelino Valle Gomez, a 97-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at Parke View Rehabilitation & Care Center.

Marcelino was born May 6, 1925 in Zacoalco, Jalisco, Mexico, the son of Manuel and Trinidad Valle Gomez. He received and completed his education in Zacoalco, Jalisco, Mexico. He married Paula Lumbreras Gomez on August 3, 1950, in Jalisco Mexico.

After moving to Burley, 63 years ago, Marcelino worked for Ore-Ida foods and later at the J R Simplot Company where he retired after more than 30-plus years. Following retirement he dedicated his time to gardening, listening to music and watching all his favorite TV shows including the popular Caso Cerrado!

He was a member of St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church in Burley. He was a lifelong member of Knights of Columbus. He was a man of strong faith that was reflected in his everyday life. He was a caring, generous and friendly man that never met a stranger. His greatest joy was visiting Mexico and sharing what little wealth he had with all his family and all the townspeople.

He enjoyed learning new things and education was a priority for his children. His day consisted of watching documentaries, local, national and world news. He was well informed and enjoyed sharing his knowledge with everyone.

His legacy is his family and friends he leaves behind. Marcelino was a positive man who loved life and was appreciative of everything God had given him. He loved music and visiting new places, especially if there was a casino nearby. He had a sense of humor that was delightful and honest. Sometimes a little too honest, but he didn’t believe in sugar coating anything. Regardless, he was the life of the party at any gathering. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather.

Marcelino is survived by his children, Imelda (Damian) Gomez-Rodriguez of Paul, Rigoberto (Janet) Gomez of Burley, Irene (Luis) Chavolla of Nampa, Irma (Kevin) Gomez-Bushman of Burley, Ramiro (Sylvia) Gomez of Nampa, Raquel (Mike) Gomez-Garcia of Caldwell, Ismael Gomez of Dallas, Texas, and Teresa (Mike) Alcocer of Burley; 30 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Paula L. Gomez; his parents, Manuel and Trinidad Gomez; his siblings, Filomena Ocampo Valle, Jesus Valle Gomez, Petra Gomez Ramirez, Atanacio Ocampo Valle, Victoria Gomez Urena and Tomas Gomez.

A vigil service will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, January 9, with the recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 6 p.m.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 10.

The rosary and funeral Mass will both be held at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church, located at 1601 Oakley Ave., in Burley.

Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, 1645 E. 16th St., in Burley.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

