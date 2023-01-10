Manning, Mary Loanda

BURLEY—Mary Loanda Manning, age 105, of Burley, Idaho, passed away quietly Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Parke View Rehabilitation & Care Center, surrounded by family members. She had lived in her own home up until September of 2022.

She was born Sept. 14, 1917, in Albion, Idaho, the second child of Franklin Isaac Hill and Bertha Loanda Phippen. She moved to Burley with her family in 1920. Loanda attended school in Burley, graduating from Burley High School in 1935, the same year Burley won its first state basketball championship. She was the last surviving member of the Class of 1935. She used to joke that she had a class reunion every day.

Loanda grew up spending many hours at her father’s various “sheep camps” in Idaho and Wyoming. She grew up appreciating the livestock business and agriculture in general. She loved to read, a past time she was passionate about right up to the day she died. But, it was music where she really excelled. She had a wonderful soprano voice and participated…excelled in choir and musical programs. She was involved with the Sweet Adelines for many years. She also sang with the Singing Mothers who represented the Burley Stake at a General Conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She married Clyde (Rip) Manning on Jan. 28, 1939, and they enjoyed 48 years together prior to his passing in 1987. They enjoyed many adventures together.

Loanda experienced many important events during her lifetime that impacted her life. She survived the Spanish flu, (was very sick which turned into pneumonia), two world wars, the Great Depression, and the winter of 1948-49.

She spent most of her working life in various secretarial and bookkeeping positions, retiring at the age of 85. She enjoyed the jobs and the people she worked with.

As a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served in many capacities in various church auxiliaries: Primary, Young Women, Sunday School, and serving as the Burley 7th Ward Relief Society president.

Loanda was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde; an infant daughter, Linda; her sisters, Fern Hunter, Nelda Matthews, and Ardine Hill; her brother, Gaylon Hill; and a great-grandson, Branden Evans. She is survived by a daughter, Sandra (Larry) Wardle; a son, Doug (Cindy) Manning; eight grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff of Parke View Rehabilitation & Care Center for their kindness and dedicated service to our mother and especially to our cousin, Joan Matthews, for her devoted services.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley 7th Ward, located at 2200 Oakley Ave., in Burley, where a visitation will be held from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.