DECLO—Portia Schrenk, a 72-year-old resident of Declo, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah, from complications from pneumonia.

She was born March 22, 1950, in Burley, Idaho, the only daughter of Cleo Cook and Olga Parish Critchfield. She has two younger brothers, Kim (Marla) Critchfield of Twin Falls, and Casey (Patty) Critchfield of Rupert. Shortly after her birth the family moved to Logan, Utah. They moved back to Burley in 1959, and she graduated from Burley High School in 1968. She later graduated from LDS Business College in Salt Lake City, Utah.

On Nov. 7, 1970, she married Allen K Schrenk. They are the parents of four children, Amy (Guy) Durfee, Jared (Rebecca) Schrenk, Marc Schrenk, and Bret (Dani) Schrenk.

Portia stayed at home to raise her family and later in life went to work. She worked in the scale house weighing beets during harvest for several years, as well as for J R Simplot Company. She worked for First Security Bank and when they became Wells Fargo Bank, she retired from banking to spend more time with her grandkids. She drove school bus in Declo and worked for the Country Store until she was diagnosed with gallbladder cancer. Mom was the strongest, bravest person that we had the opportunity to be loved by. She fought so hard for 6 1/2 years, rarely complaining during the most difficult times.

She loved all of her grandkids; Jezzura, Dakota, Brooklyn, Karli, William, Lizzy and Jordyn and attended as many of their activities as she could. She was their biggest cheerleader.

Her other love was quilting. She attended numerous quilting retreats with her friends and made so many new ones along the way. She has touched the lives of both family and friends with her beautiful quilts.

She is survived by her husband, four children, seven grandchildren, two brothers, and many great friends that she held so dear as they have been such great support for her through her battle with cancer.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Declo Stake Center, located at 213 W. Main St., in Declo. Burial will follow at Grand View Cemetery in Elba.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, preceding the funeral, at the church.

A webcast of the funeral will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.