Youth Crisis Center to open in Twin Falls with the goal of addressing mental health issues for Idaho’s youth

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Youth Crisis Centers represents the missing piece of the puzzle when it comes to mental health in the State of Idaho.

Opening Youth Crisis Centers has been a goal of the Department of Health and Welfare’s for years, and now it is coming to fruition.

“The benefit is keeping people out of emergency departments and out of jails, when people go into crisis those are two places that people frequently land,” said Ross Edmunds from the Department of Health and Welfare. Governor Little allocated more than 50 million dollars as part of his leading Idaho plan last January, to help get it started.

Following that, the behavioral health council put out a grant application for organizations to apply for here in Twin Falls, ProActive Behavioral Health is going to be the provider.

“You know it’s not just dealing with the behavior, or dealing with the mental health crisis, but it’s dealing with whatever is going on with the family and how they got there and what they need to help resolve issues and change lives so we are not just living crisis to crisis,” said Tammy Felps from ProActive Behavioral Health.

And the Department of Juvenile Corrections says a crisis center is a better place to decompress, instead of an emergency room or with a police officer.

“And so, I think this is just another resource for Idaho to better serve our youth and get our needs addressed before they become really bad and really struggling as adults,” said Holly Walund, Project Manager.

ProActive Behavioral Health is going to remodel their facility to include a 24-hour a day, 8-bed center with around-the-clock care. They will open the crisis center in July.

“The kids will be interactive in whatever is going on, when we have groups, they can join skills building groups, anger management classes, substance use, and we’ll do family counseling, and parenting classes,” added Felps.

