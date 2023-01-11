5-year-old Shoshone girl passes away following complications attributed to RSV, family says

Family friend Erica Jacobson says she hopes this reminds people that RSV is serious and here in the Magic Valley.
5-year-old Shoshone girl passes away following complications attributed to RSV
5-year-old Shoshone girl passes away following complications attributed to RSV(KMVT-NEWS)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:06 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The community is mourning the loss of 5-year-old Shoshone Girl, Willow Edwards, who passed away from complications due to RSV and Pneumonia, the family says.

Family friend Erica Jacobson says Willow was a bright light in this world and could always put a smile on other’s faces.

“There is so much about her, she was so charismatic and just a big ball of light in such a little person, for as young as she was, she could have the best quality of conversation and always could make a person smile even when she was angry,” said Erica Jacobson, who is close friends with Willow’s parents.

She got sick in December and never got better.

“On Wednesday, is when her mom noticed her heavy breathing, and her hard to breathe, the gasp, that’s when she went into that panic and took her to the hospital,” said Jacobson.

After being life-flighted to Boise, Willow passed away. The family says the RSV turned into pneumonia. Jacobson says as a mother and close friend to the family, this is heartbreaking.

“It’s hard to lose people that have lived their life and gone through everything, and where Willow didn’t even get a chance at that, just because she didn’t have enough time, she wasn’t strong enough it’s a hard one,” said Jacobson.

Jacobson says she hopes this reminds people that RSV is serious and here in the Magic Valley.

The South Central Public Health District says the death hasn’t been confirmed to them yet, but RSV is very common in young children, and it can get severe very quickly.

“If their symptoms are getting really really bad, they aren’t eating anything, not willing to get out of bed at all, coupled with that shortness of breath, and not drinking water, that’s the time to go to the doctor,” said Jacob Ward, an epidemiologist with the SCPHD.

Friends of the family have set up a Venmo account to help the family with expenses. The name is @Wishes-forWillow.

The family has set up an account at Zion’s Bank under “Willow Edwards Donation Account.”

Data on RSV in Idaho can be found at this link.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students are seen with their hands up after being escorted out of Minico High School.
Possible threat at Minico High School leads to arrest off-campus
Sparks street
Two people sent to the hospital after Saturday stabbing
On Saturday at 12:11 PM police responded to a collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian...
Pedestrian hit on I-84
UPDATE: New details released following weekend knife attack in Twin Falls
UPDATE: New details released following weekend knife attack in Twin Falls
Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Monday, at...
Boise man dies in Jerome County following single vehicle roll-over

Latest News

Two arrested in Mountain Home after infant dies
Two arrested in Mountain Home after infant child dies
U of I murder suspect to appear in court on Thursday
U of I murder suspect to appear in court on Thursday
Wednesday evening's online weather update {1/11/2023}
The Idaho House of Representatives (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)
Resort communities looking to have a stronger voice this legislative session