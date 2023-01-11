Cassia School District is looking for voter approval for new plant facilities levy in March

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the past 10 years, the Cassia County School District has had a plant facilities levy in effect, that is set to expire this year.

“For ongoing maintenance, and facility maintenance, and equipment upgrades and needs,” said Clay Adams, Director of Operations. Now, the school district is seeking to pass a 32.7-million-dollar levy over the next 10 years.

What would the money be used for...?

“The primary one is roof repair and replacement, HVAC repair and replacement, technology rotation, flooring replacement, we use it for things like bus replacement and vehicle replacement,” said Adams.

The current levy is costing taxpayers $64.98 per $100,000 of assessed value, if passed this levy would increase the cost to $101.87 per $100,000 throughout the entire county.

“This year, the last year of the current levy, we are getting about 1.8 million per year, and then next year, if it passes, we would get 2.9 million per year, so it’s an increase of about 1 million dollars per year.” Said Chris James, Director of fiscal Affairs.

The election is on March 14th.

“If this levy were to fail, we wouldn’t have money to address those things, and we would have to at some point when those systems can no longer be repaired we would have to go out to the community and try again because there is no way to address those things with our current budget,” said James.

