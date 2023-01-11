Castleford edges Carey in conference matchup; prep basketball scores
The Wolves are now 2-0 in Snake River Conference play
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:33 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Castleford boys basketball moved to 2-0 in Snake River Conference play with a win over Carey Tuesday.
Castleford 64, Carey 59
OTHER BOYS SCORES
Dietrich 54, Hagerman 44
GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES
Dietrich 68, Hagerman 20
Minico 73, Canyon Ridge 50
Filer 49, Buhl 25
