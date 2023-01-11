Castleford edges Carey in conference matchup; prep basketball scores

The Wolves are now 2-0 in Snake River Conference play
The Wolves are now 2-0 in Snake River Conference play
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:33 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Castleford boys basketball moved to 2-0 in Snake River Conference play with a win over Carey Tuesday.

Castleford 64, Carey 59

OTHER BOYS SCORES

Dietrich 54, Hagerman 44

GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES

Dietrich 68, Hagerman 20

Minico 73, Canyon Ridge 50

Filer 49, Buhl 25

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students are seen with their hands up after being escorted out of Minico High School.
Possible threat at Minico High School leads to arrest off-campus
Sparks street
Two people sent to the hospital after Saturday stabbing
On Saturday at 12:11 PM police responded to a collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian...
Pedestrian hit on I-84
UPDATE: New details released following weekend knife attack in Twin Falls
UPDATE: New details released following weekend knife attack in Twin Falls
Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Monday, at...
Boise man dies in Jerome County following single vehicle roll-over

Latest News

CSI women prep for game with massive Scenic West implications
CSI women prep for game with massive Scenic West implications
The Wolves are now 2-0 in Snake River Conference play
Castleford edges Carey in conference matchup; prep basketball scores
The Golden Eagles play at Utah State-Eastern Wednesday
CSI women prep for game with massive Scenic West implications
The award is for best center in the country
Former Gooding lineman Andrew Carter wins NAIA Rimington award