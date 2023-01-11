CSI women prep for game with massive Scenic West implications

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The top two teams in the Scenic West women’s basketball standings will meet Wednesday night.

No. 7 CSI (17-2 overall, 6-1 in conference) travels to Price, Utah to take on Utah State-Eastern (13-5 overall, 5-1 in conference).

The Golden Eagles beat the Eagles 67-44 back in December, but since, Utah State-Eastern has won seven of eight games.

Utah State-Eastern was also the only team to hand CSI a conference loss last season.

The game will start at 5 p.m. on the Scenic West Network.

