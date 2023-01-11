CSI women prep for game with massive Scenic West implications

The Golden Eagles play at Utah State-Eastern Wednesday
The Golden Eagles play at Utah State-Eastern Wednesday
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:44 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The top two teams in the Scenic West women’s basketball standings will meet Wednesday night.

No. 7 CSI (17-2 overall, 6-1 in conference) travels to Price, Utah to take on Utah State-Eastern (13-5 overall, 5-1 in conference).

The Golden Eagles beat the Eagles 67-44 back in December, but since, Utah State-Eastern has won seven of eight games.

Utah State-Eastern was also the only team to hand CSI a conference loss last season.

The game will start at 5 p.m. on the Scenic West Network.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students are seen with their hands up after being escorted out of Minico High School.
Possible threat at Minico High School leads to arrest off-campus
Sparks street
Two people sent to the hospital after Saturday stabbing
On Saturday at 12:11 PM police responded to a collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian...
Pedestrian hit on I-84
UPDATE: New details released following weekend knife attack in Twin Falls
UPDATE: New details released following weekend knife attack in Twin Falls
Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Monday, at...
Boise man dies in Jerome County following single vehicle roll-over

Latest News

Castleford edges Carey in conference matchup; prep basketball scores
Castleford edges Carey in conference matchup; prep basketball scores
The Wolves are now 2-0 in Snake River Conference play
Castleford edges Carey in conference matchup; prep basketball scores
The Golden Eagles play at Utah State-Eastern Wednesday
CSI women prep for game with massive Scenic West implications
The award is for best center in the country
Former Gooding lineman Andrew Carter wins NAIA Rimington award