Falling ice on Canyon Springs Road could be a hazard for motorist and pedestrians

Most of the fallen ice was manageable, but every now-and-then a large chunk will break free.
Falling ice on Canyon Springs Road could be a hazard for motorist and pedestrians
Falling ice on Canyon Springs Road could be a hazard for motorist and pedestrians(KMVT-NEWS)
By Joey Martin
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:14 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As any Idahoan knows, our weather can change at the drop of a hat. Usually that means a few bad days of weather, followed by a few good days.

One side effect of that constant freeze and thaw is the chance of ice breaking loose and impacting the roadways.

Here in Twin Falls, this is especially true. On Tuesday morning, Canyon Spring Road saw large pieces of ice falling from the canyon walls.

Most of the fallen ice was manageable, but every now-and-then a large chunk will break free.

The largest on Tuesday was roughly the size of an oversized beachball.

While this is not a rare occurrence, officials would like to remind motorists of the danger of this falling ice and warn those who frequent the road to remain on alert when approaching the icy walls.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students are seen with their hands up after being escorted out of Minico High School.
Possible threat at Minico High School leads to arrest off-campus
Sparks street
Two people sent to the hospital after Saturday stabbing
On Saturday at 12:11 PM police responded to a collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian...
Pedestrian hit on I-84
Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Monday, at...
Boise man dies in Jerome County following single vehicle roll-over
UPDATE: New details released following weekend knife attack in Twin Falls
UPDATE: New details released following weekend knife attack in Twin Falls

Latest News

A local parent is speaking out regarding transportation issues for extracurricular activities...
A local parent is speaking out regarding transportation issues for extracurricular activities at the Valley School Dist.
Cassia School District is looking for voter approval for new plant facilities levy in March
Cassia School District is looking for voter approval for new plant facilities levy in March
Youth Crisis Center to open in Twin Falls with the goal of addressing mental health issues for...
Youth Crisis Center to open in Twin Falls with the goal of addressing mental health issues for Idaho’s youth
Gov. Little puts ‘Idaho First’ during State of State speech
Gov. Little puts ‘Idaho First’ during State of State speech