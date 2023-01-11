Falling ice on Canyon Springs Road could be a hazard for motorist and pedestrians

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As any Idahoan knows, our weather can change at the drop of a hat. Usually that means a few bad days of weather, followed by a few good days.

One side effect of that constant freeze and thaw is the chance of ice breaking loose and impacting the roadways.

Here in Twin Falls, this is especially true. On Tuesday morning, Canyon Spring Road saw large pieces of ice falling from the canyon walls.

Most of the fallen ice was manageable, but every now-and-then a large chunk will break free.

The largest on Tuesday was roughly the size of an oversized beachball.

While this is not a rare occurrence, officials would like to remind motorists of the danger of this falling ice and warn those who frequent the road to remain on alert when approaching the icy walls.

