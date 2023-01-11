A local parent is speaking out regarding transportation issues for extracurricular activities at the Valley School Dist.

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Magic Valley parent is concerned about the mode of transportation being offered by the school district his children attend.

Jerome County resident Dean Dimond said he plans to attend the next Valley School District Board Meeting to address transportation concerns within the district.

Back in May of 2022, the district purchased a 15-passenger van for roughly $40,000. Due to the district having difficulty finding a bus company to contract with for extracurricular activities, as many bus companies are dealing with ongoing staffing shortages.

Valley School District Superintendent Jenni Jacobson said the passenger van allows them the ability to transport students, and staff who drive the bus do not need a CDL license.

“There have been times this year where we have not be able to get a scheduled but for our extracurricular activities, and if we had of had the van than our students would not have been able to go,” Jacobson said.

Dimond said the van is just a plain “bad idea”. He is concerned because passenger vans have a high rate of roll-overs and he believes are unsafe for transporting students.

“I want to see them transport my kids on a regular school bus. rather they purchase it, or they work it out with the bus company I don’t care. as long as they have the most safe form of transportation for my child,” Dimond said. “The other problem with the van is you don’t have be a CDL driver to drive it. when I have my kids going to school I want to know the have a professional driver that has met all the safety requirements and everything else.”

Jacobson said the district has strict protocols in place to ensure the van is safe for transporting students, and the staff driving it are properly trained.

Dimond plans to speak at the next school board meeting on Monday January 16th at 7pm

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.