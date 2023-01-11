Resort communities looking to have a stronger voice this legislative session

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Legislature is now in full swing, and this session resort communities like Ketchum are hoping that some of the issues impacting their communities will be addressed by lawmakers this session.

For the last couple of years, Ketchum and other resort cities in Idaho have been working together to address common issues. Now the mountain communities have pooled their resources together and hired a state lobbyist to give the Idaho Resort Cities Coalition (IRCC) a more powerful and collective voice in the state legislature to address the challenges that are unique to resort cities.

“We have a lot of visitors coming here so there are not enough liquor licenses to serve all the restaurants and bars that we would ideally like to see,” said Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw.

Other challenges for the resort cities are transportation.

“Managing our relationship with the Idaho department of transportation, as far as roads and access, roundabouts, and stuff like that,” Bradshaw said.

The Ketchum Mayor adds most of the resort cities’ issues revolve around housing, and the regulation of short term rentals. It has reported that many Wood River Valley residents attribute the lack of affordable housing in the area to the growing number of short term rentals in resort communities.

“The mayor and I have had some interesting discussions about whether or not saying that you can not use your property the way you desire is appropriate,” said Wood River Valley Representative Ned Burns/

Additionally, he said it all comes down to private property rights, and putting a limit on short term rentals could be a hard sell in the legislature, considering current Idaho code prohibits it. According to statute 67-6539. Limitations on Regulation of Short-Term Rentals and Vacation Rentals:

(1) Neither a county nor a city may enact or enforce any ordinance that has the express or practical effect of prohibiting short-term rentals or vacation rentals in the county or city. A county or city may implement such reasonable regulations as it deems necessary to safeguard the public health, safety and general welfare in order to protect the integrity of residential neighborhoods in which short-term rentals or vacation rentals operate. A short-term rental or vacation rental shall be classified as a residential land use for zoning purposes subject to all zoning requirements applicable thereto. (2) Neither a county nor a city can regulate the operation of a short-term rental marketplace.

“I think there is room to improve but I don’t know if saying there is going to be a hard cap is something that would get through the body,” Burns said.

In the meantime the Ketchum City Council is considering asking the voters in may if they would be in favor of restructuring the city’s 1% LOT tax for air service and putting the question up to the voters on May ballot. The council will be discussing the idea at the next city council meeting on January 16.

“So the idea is there would be no new taxes, but half of this now goes to housing (.5%) and half of it goes to supporting the air service (.5%),” Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw estimated that by dedicating half of the 1% lot tax to housing it would generate $1.5 million annually to housing initiatives.

Ketchum City Staff anticipates the city needs to develop, preserve or convert 660 to 980 affordable, workforce units over the next decade.

