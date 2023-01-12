Behind The Business: Custom Fadez Barbershop

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —If you’re looking for a custom fitting haircut, good news, Custom Fadez Barbershop in Twin Falls is accepting walk-ins.

Carlos Cervantes, the owner, says he’s had the barbershop for five years now, offering services to men, women and children.

Having grown up in Rupert, Cervantes says he’s noticed the rise of barbershops in the area. And he says, if you’re looking for a barber to connect with, Custom Fadez is the place to go.

“If you wanna go to a spot where you just want your haircut, that’s fine, there’s plenty of those spots here in town,” Cervantes said. “If you wanna go to a spot where you have a person that maybe you connect with and also give you a good service at the same time, this would be the place to go to.”

Adult haircuts run at $30 and up, and kids start at $20. Services include haircuts, beard trims, hot towel treatment, and black mask treatment.

Cervantes believes the most rewarding part is giving back to the community, as he gives free back-to-school haircuts. Cervantes says he caters to the client and gives them the haircut they want.

“We go for any type of haircut, we at least give it a shot for anything different,” he exclaimed. “We actually welcome anything that is a little different because as the name says, we kind of cater to the client to what they like, we properly make a custom fit to that person,” said Cervantes.

Custom Fadez is open Monday through Saturday. He offers after-hours appointments as well. You can reach them at (208) 358-7236. They’re located at 550 Blue Lakes Boulevard North.

