Biden administration proposes new income-driven student loan payments

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As blanket student loan forgiveness sits in limbo awaiting arguments by the Supreme Court, The Biden administration has issued a plan for simplified repayment.

A new, income-driven repayment program proposal was announced by the administration on Tuesday that would cut many borrowers’ payments substantially.

The plan would offer zero-dollar monthly payments for individuals earning less than roughly $36,000 annually and any borrower in a family of four who makes less than $62,400 per year.

The proposal signals a plan for sustained student loan management regardless of what the Supreme Court decides regarding forgiveness.

“This income-driven repayment plan as well as the broader commitment the Biden administration and the current Department of Education have made toward alleviating some of the pressures associated with student loans indicate that this is a priority, even outside of blanket forgiveness,” said Jacob Channel, from Student Loan Hero.

The proposed plan is just that... A proposal, and no changes to income-driven payments have been made yet.

A final plan is expected later in 2023.

