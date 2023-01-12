CSI men’s basketball comfortably beats Utah State-Eastern, improving to 20-0 for first time since 2014-2015 season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI men’s basketball team is 20-0.

The Golden Eagles handled Utah State-Eastern in Price, Utah Wednesday to earn their first 20-0 start since the 2014-2015 season.

(1) CSI 84, USU-Eastern 66

Rob Whaley led CSI with 19 points to go along with 9 rebounds. Kasen Carpenter was in double-figures for the Golden Eagles, adding 12 points.

The CSI women’s basketball team also had an important game Wednesday night in Price.

Even if it was a little ugly, the No. 7 Golden Eagles pulled out a road win to put them alone at the top of the Scenic West Conference Standings at 7-1.

(7) CSI 54, USU-Eastern 45

Kali Haizlip had 11 points for the Golden Eagles.

Both CSI teams play at home Saturday against Southern Nevada. The women tip at 1 p.m. and the men at 3 p.m.

