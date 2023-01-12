Early morning incident on I-84 claims the life of Mountain Home man

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOODING COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Mountain Home man is dead following an accident on Interstate 84.

The incident happened Wednesday morning at approximately 6:30, in the eastbound lanes at milepost 161.

Idaho State Police say the 58-year-old crossed the median in his pickup, through the westbound lanes, and came to rest on the right shoulder of the roadway.

He died at the scene.

It’s believed he might have suffered a medical emergency, but the cause will be determined by the Gooding County Coroner.

