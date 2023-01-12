Fouts, Don

TWIN FALLS—Don Leslie Fouts, 81, of Twin Falls, passed away on January 8, 2023, in Twin Falls.

He was born November 2, 1941, in Harveyville, Kansas, a son of Leslie F. and Elma Young Fouts. He attended College at Utah State University after graduating Filer High School. Don served in the US Air Force, stationed in Guam and was honorably discharged.

Don married Nellie Marie Oliver in 1977. They lived in Filer, Idaho and later moved to Twin Falls.

Don was an avid sportsman. He loved fishing, tying his own flies and hunting. He loved taking his camper and staying out in the wilderness for a couple of days. In addition to being an avid outdoorsman, he was also a great woodworker. He would spend hours in his workshop building bird houses that he would give away to family and friends and spending time working on other woodworking projects. He enjoyed going to the mall and having coffee with his friends. He looked forward to joining them every morning. Don was a good-hearted and giving man.

Don was preceded in death by his loving wife Nellie who passed away on November 9, 2014; two brothers Earl Fouts - Marvin Fouts, and three sisters Zella Robbins - LaVerda Palmer -Linda Garrett. He is survived by a brother Ellis Fouts of Nampa, Idaho - a sister Nola Walden of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Funeral Services will be Monday, January 16, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd in Twin Falls. There will be a viewing prior to the service from 9-11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at the Filer Cemetery in Filer, Idaho.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the NWTF/National Wild Turkey Federation Twin Falls Chapter to: NWTF, memo: In Honor of Don Fouts, c/o John Howard, 3186 Highland Dr, Twin Falls, ID 83301. For credit card transactions call: (208) 861-3296 or donate to a charity of your choosing.

