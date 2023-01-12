Hands-Free Driving Law has been in effect since 2020, yet sheriff’s office still sees constant offenders

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For more than two years, the Hands-Free Driving Law has been in effect in the Gem State.

But according to the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office, people still use their phones behind the wheel every single day.

On July 1st, of 2020, the Hands-Free Driving Law went into effect across the state, but Deputy Brook Prudent with the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office says he sees people breaking this law, every day .

“All the time, daily, it’s still a constant issue, it still causes a lot of crashes, causes traffic issues,” said Deputy Prudent.

The fine for violating this law is hefty.

“The ticket is a graduating fine, so the first offense is a $75 fine plus court costs, the total cost is $131.50, it’s a graduating fine so it goes up with each time you get stopped and cited for it,” Prudent said. “If you get multiple citations in a certain time frame, the state can also suspend your drivers license, so they are really taking it seriously.”

The law states that, when behind the wheel of a car it is illegal to use your phone to text, change the song on your playlist or talk on the phone (unless you are using bluetooth).

You can’t respond to an email or scroll through social media, scrolling through your contacts to find someone to call is also not allowed.

Even when stopped at a stoplight or in traffic, these things are not allowed.

Deputy Prudent says it is in an effort to keep others safe behind the wheel and eliminate distractions.

“With the traffic and congestion that we are seeing with people moving in to the area, looking down for a second, a lot of things change in your traffic,” said Prudent.

The only exceptions are when you are using a mounted GPS unit, or to call 9-1-1 in an emergency.

