Hieb, Clara JoAnn

RUPERT—Clara JoAnn Hieb, an 88-year-old resident of Meridian, and formerly of Rupert, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Grace Assisted Living in Meridian.

JoAnn was born Aug. 3, 1934, in Winfield, Kansas, to Roy Taylor and Esther Louise (Detmer) Archer. She was baptized as an infant at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Kansas and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran at Clover, and has been an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Rupert, since 1951. She attended school in Kansas prior to moving to Idaho with her family. JoAnn graduated from Rupert High School with the class of 1952.

On Sept. 5, 1954, JoAnn married Gary Hieb, and they made their home in Rupert. To this union was born a son, Alan Hieb, in 1959, and they adopted their daughter, Jan, in 1967. JoAnn’s family was the most important and certainly the most enjoyable part of her life. She and Gary traveled countless miles to be a part of each event in which they were involved. Her hobbies included cooking, sewing and especially the “Grandma can fix it” projects.

JoAnn worked for years at Idaho First National Bank, Rupert, and prior to retirement was the Juvenile Court Clerk at Minidoka County Magistrate Court for more than 22 years.

JoAnn is survived by her husband, Gary; son, Alan (Kathy) Hieb; daughter, Jan (Phil) Sheridan; grandchildren, John (Amy) Hieb, Eric (Katie) Hieb, Christina (Brandon) Snyder, Melissa Sheridan, Amanda (Colby) Caperon, Philip Sheridan, and Jessica Sheridan; eight great-grandchildren, Klark, Emry and Raelyn Hieb, Derek, Clara, Hadley and Brielle Caperon, and Theodore Snyder; and many nephews and nieces.

Her parents and four brothers, Harvey, Ira, Fred and George Archer preceded her in death.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 909 8th St., in Rupert, where family and friends may call one hour prior to the service. Officiating will be the Rev. Dr. James Von Busch. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery.

A livestream of the service will be available at tlcrupert.com.

The family suggests memorials be directed to the Trinity Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

