Local teacher reaction to Gov. Little’s education investment pledge

Governor Little’s proposed plan sets aside $330 million dollars for K12 public schools.
By Steve Kirch
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:09 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little is pledging to make historic investments in public education, and one Magic Valley School District is reacting to the governor’s Idaho First Plan

Governor Little’s proposed plan sets aside $330 million dollars for K12 public schools. Which will in part make starting teacher pay more competitive with neighboring states. And strengthen pay for all teachers by more than $6,000 annually.

A teacher at Falls City Academy in Jerome says over the years she has seen many colleagues move to neighboring states due to teacher pay in Idaho.

The Jerome School District had about 20 open positions at the end of last school year. Many were hard to fill due to lack of applications.

“I have worked two jobs several different times throughout my career, and yes there are several colleagues of mine that do that. as well as additional things like coaching finding money where they can,” said Stephanie Seig – Jerome teacher.

The governor plans to provide $8,500 to Idaho high school graduates to attends Idaho colleges and trade schools though Idaho Launch.

