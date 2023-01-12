New Director of the Idaho State Dept. of Agriculture announced

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Department of Agriculture has a new leader following the retirement of Twin Falls native Celia Gould.

Governor Brad Little has announced Chanel Tewalt as the new Director of the department to take over in the wake of Gould’s retirement.

Tewalt, who was announced as the new director Tuesday, has served as Deputy Director since 2021 and has been in the department for 15 years.

Raised in the world of agriculture, Tewalt says her mission is to bridge the gap between the regulatory body and the real people of Idaho Ag.

“I think that helps, coming from agriculture, to have that understanding and that nuance of what this industry means and how it impacts every community. Agriculture is the foundation of Idaho, so having a deep-rooted respect and appreciation for the industry is extremely important to me,” said Chanel Tewalt – Director of the Idaho State Dept. of Agriculture.

Tewalt has big shoes to fill, during Gould’s time at the helm, she saw Idaho’s agricultural exports grow from 1.2 billion in 2007 to 2.7 billion in 2021.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.