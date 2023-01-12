New Director of the Idaho State Dept. of Agriculture announced

Tewalt says her mission is to bridge the gap between the regulatory body and the real people of Idaho Ag.
New Director of the Idaho State Dept. of Agriculture announced
New Director of the Idaho State Dept. of Agriculture announced(KMVT-NEWS)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:21 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Department of Agriculture has a new leader following the retirement of Twin Falls native Celia Gould.

Governor Brad Little has announced Chanel Tewalt as the new Director of the department to take over in the wake of Gould’s retirement.

Tewalt, who was announced as the new director Tuesday, has served as Deputy Director since 2021 and has been in the department for 15 years.

Raised in the world of agriculture, Tewalt says her mission is to bridge the gap between the regulatory body and the real people of Idaho Ag.

“I think that helps, coming from agriculture, to have that understanding and that nuance of what this industry means and how it impacts every community. Agriculture is the foundation of Idaho, so having a deep-rooted respect and appreciation for the industry is extremely important to me,” said Chanel Tewalt – Director of the Idaho State Dept. of Agriculture.

Tewalt has big shoes to fill, during Gould’s time at the helm, she saw Idaho’s agricultural exports grow from 1.2 billion in 2007 to 2.7 billion in 2021.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students are seen with their hands up after being escorted out of Minico High School.
Possible threat at Minico High School leads to arrest off-campus
Sparks street
Two people sent to the hospital after Saturday stabbing
On Saturday at 12:11 PM police responded to a collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian...
Pedestrian hit on I-84
UPDATE: New details released following weekend knife attack in Twin Falls
UPDATE: New details released following weekend knife attack in Twin Falls
Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Monday, at...
Boise man dies in Jerome County following single vehicle roll-over

Latest News

Local teacher reaction to Gov. Little’s education investment pledge
Local teacher reaction to Gov. Little’s education investment pledge
Greater Idaho bill read in Oregon State Senate
Greater Idaho bill read in Oregon State Senate
MGN Online
South Hills area temporarily closed to motorized vehicles starting Jan. 16th
Custom Fadez is taking new clients.
Custom Fadez