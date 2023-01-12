Oakley girls cruise past Shoshone; prep basketball scores

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Oakley Hornets girls basketball team went on the road to Shoshone Wednesday and picked up a conference win.

Oakley 48, Shoshone 26

The Hornets move to 11-4 on the season. The Indians are 11-3.

OTHER GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES

Raft River 63, Murtaugh 61 F/OT

Logan Jones led the Trojans with 20 points. Adysyn Stanger had 17 points for Murtaugh in the loss.

Lighthouse Christian 62, Valley 50

Jordan Wolverton had 18 points for the Lions.

BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES

Mountain Home 48, Burley 37

Minico 37, Jerome 29

