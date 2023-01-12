Oakley girls cruise past Shoshone; prep basketball scores

The Hornets are now 11-4 on the season
The Hornets are now 11-4 on the season
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:02 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Oakley Hornets girls basketball team went on the road to Shoshone Wednesday and picked up a conference win.

Oakley 48, Shoshone 26

The Hornets move to 11-4 on the season. The Indians are 11-3.

OTHER GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES

Raft River 63, Murtaugh 61 F/OT

Logan Jones led the Trojans with 20 points. Adysyn Stanger had 17 points for Murtaugh in the loss.

Lighthouse Christian 62, Valley 50

Jordan Wolverton had 18 points for the Lions.

BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES

Mountain Home 48, Burley 37

Minico 37, Jerome 29

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students are seen with their hands up after being escorted out of Minico High School.
Possible threat at Minico High School leads to arrest off-campus
Sparks street
Two people sent to the hospital after Saturday stabbing
On Saturday at 12:11 PM police responded to a collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian...
Pedestrian hit on I-84
UPDATE: New details released following weekend knife attack in Twin Falls
UPDATE: New details released following weekend knife attack in Twin Falls
Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Monday, at...
Boise man dies in Jerome County following single vehicle roll-over

Latest News

CSI men’s basketball comfortably beats Utah State Eastern, improves to 20-0 for first time...
CSI men’s basketball comfortably beats Utah State-Eastern, improving to 20-0 for first time since 2014-2015 season
The CSI women’s basketball team grabbed a close win over Utah State-Eastern
CSI men’s basketball comfortably beats Utah State-Eastern, improving to 20-0
The Hornets are now 11-4 on the season
Oakley girls cruise past Shoshone; prep basketball scores
CSI women prep for game with massive Scenic West implications
CSI women prep for game with massive Scenic West implications