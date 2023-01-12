TF School District offering resources for teens struggling with mental health concerns

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Concerns surrounding mental health among teenage students in southern Idaho continue to swell. As young people in the Magic Valley struggle, with mental health challenges becoming all too common.

Students within the Twin Falls School District have resources made available to them if they, or their families, are concerned about their mental wellbeing.

But some are concerned whether students are taking advantage of what is being made available to them.

According to spokesperson Eva Craner, some students within the district are taking matters into their own hands.

“Student organizations, like Sources of Strength, a peer-led student group, centered around supporting mental health in their school community. Really, I think there’s shift, there’s becoming a lot more focus on mental health for our young people and that conversation really does need to continue,” said Eva Craner from the Twin Falls School District.

Craner also mentioned that students and their families can access five free counseling sessions through the district’s partnership with BPA Health’s Student and Family Assistance Program.

