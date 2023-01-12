TF School District offering resources for teens struggling with mental health concerns

According to spokesperson Eva Craner, some students within the district are taking matters into their own hands.
TF School District offering resources for teens struggling with mental health concerns
TF School District offering resources for teens struggling with mental health concerns(KMVT-NEWS)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:02 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Concerns surrounding mental health among teenage students in southern Idaho continue to swell. As young people in the Magic Valley struggle, with mental health challenges becoming all too common.

Students within the Twin Falls School District have resources made available to them if they, or their families, are concerned about their mental wellbeing.

But some are concerned whether students are taking advantage of what is being made available to them.

According to spokesperson Eva Craner, some students within the district are taking matters into their own hands.

“Student organizations, like Sources of Strength, a peer-led student group, centered around supporting mental health in their school community. Really, I think there’s shift, there’s becoming a lot more focus on mental health for our young people and that conversation really does need to continue,” said Eva Craner from the Twin Falls School District.

Craner also mentioned that students and their families can access five free counseling sessions through the district’s partnership with BPA Health’s Student and Family Assistance Program.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students are seen with their hands up after being escorted out of Minico High School.
Possible threat at Minico High School leads to arrest off-campus
Sparks street
Two people sent to the hospital after Saturday stabbing
On Saturday at 12:11 PM police responded to a collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian...
Pedestrian hit on I-84
UPDATE: New details released following weekend knife attack in Twin Falls
UPDATE: New details released following weekend knife attack in Twin Falls
Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Monday, at...
Boise man dies in Jerome County following single vehicle roll-over

Latest News

Two arrested in Mountain Home after infant dies
Two arrested in Mountain Home after infant child dies
U of I murder suspect to appear in court on Thursday
U of I murder suspect to appear in court on Thursday
5-year-old Shoshone girl passes away following complications attributed to RSV
5-year-old Shoshone girl passes away following complications attributed to RSV, family says
Wednesday evening's online weather update {1/11/2023}